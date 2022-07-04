CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) versus Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Financial Contrast

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

CMS Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Via Renewables has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares CMS Energy and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMS Energy 17.65% 11.83% 2.70% Via Renewables 6.33% 36.29% 7.02%

Dividends

CMS Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. CMS Energy pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Via Renewables pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CMS Energy has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMS Energy and Via Renewables’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMS Energy $7.33 billion 2.73 $1.35 billion $4.66 14.81 Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.70 $5.20 million $1.14 6.75

CMS Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables. Via Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMS Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of CMS Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CMS Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CMS Energy and Via Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMS Energy 0 6 3 0 2.33 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

CMS Energy presently has a consensus price target of $70.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. Given CMS Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CMS Energy is more favorable than Via Renewables.

Summary

CMS Energy beats Via Renewables on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources. Its distribution system comprises 208 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines; 19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines; 82,474 miles of electric distribution overhead lines; 9,395 miles of underground distribution lines; 1,093 substations; and 3 battery facilities. The Gas Utility segment engages in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas, which includes 2,392 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,065 miles of distribution mains; and 8 compressor stations. The Enterprises segment is involved in the independent power production and marketing, including the development and operation of renewable generation. It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan.

Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

