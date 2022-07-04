Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Comcast stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. Comcast has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

