Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,720,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. Comcast has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

