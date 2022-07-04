Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director Robert Bartlein purchased 11,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 593,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,223.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,448 shares of company stock worth $127,543. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 318,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

