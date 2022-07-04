Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,389 shares during the period. Arbor Realty Trust comprises 1.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.47. 79,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,036. The company has a current ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 41.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.76. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.36%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

