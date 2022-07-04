Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,884,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,097 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.