Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $353,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $484.36. 76,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,310. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.70. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.