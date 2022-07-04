Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,320 shares during the period. Ares Commercial Real Estate accounts for about 1.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACRE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,276. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.