Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 97,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 36,137 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,076,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.