Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.74. 1,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,427. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

