Contrasting Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) & Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

This table compares Comstock Resources and Centennial Resource Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.85 billion 1.61 -$241.73 million ($1.26) -10.13 Centennial Resource Development $1.03 billion 1.65 $138.18 million $0.59 10.14

Centennial Resource Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 5.09, suggesting that its share price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Comstock Resources and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 1 1 2 0 2.25 Centennial Resource Development 0 5 3 0 2.38

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus target price of $9.49, indicating a potential upside of 58.77%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -10.76% 45.27% 8.34% Centennial Resource Development 15.92% 12.30% 8.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Comstock Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves. It also owns interests in 2,557 producing oil and natural gas wells. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it leased or acquired approximately 73,675 net acres; and owned 991 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.