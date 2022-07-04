Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Copart were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Copart by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 708,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $110.17 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.46.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

