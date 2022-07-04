Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,230,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,573,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLM traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.75. 62,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,557. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.80%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

