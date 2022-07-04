Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CJREF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $561.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.