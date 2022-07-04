Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.61.

Shares of TSE CJR.B traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.62. The company had a trading volume of 310,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$3.45 and a twelve month high of C$6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.96.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

