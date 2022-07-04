Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$5.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.72.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$716.59 million and a PE ratio of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$3.50 and a one year high of C$6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.64.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.