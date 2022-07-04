Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 611,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CSPLF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. Countryside Partnerships has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.26) to GBX 270 ($3.31) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

