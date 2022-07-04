Cowen Cuts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $125.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Shares of TEL opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.30. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $109.89 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

