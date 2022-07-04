CPChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $84,960.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $929,480.14 and approximately $84,960.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00217911 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001129 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00426509 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.