Credit Suisse Group Increases Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $37.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

