Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €121.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($122.34) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €146.00 ($155.32) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

SAP stock opened at €86.70 ($92.23) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. SAP has a 1-year low of €86.40 ($91.91) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($138.02).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

