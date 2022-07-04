Credit Suisse Group Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $292.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $295.00 to $292.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.40.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.74.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

