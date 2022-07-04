Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CRKR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.28. 32,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,418. Creek Road Miners has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

