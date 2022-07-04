Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS CRKR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.28. 32,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,418. Creek Road Miners has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.
About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creek Road Miners (CRKR)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.