CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $1,539,750.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $63.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.91. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $158.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,865,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

