Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Croda International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.80. 9,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,391. Croda International has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $71.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.3263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

