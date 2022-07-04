Cryptonovae Price Reaches $0.0199 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $805.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00146827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00083981 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016662 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,003,247 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

