Cryptonovae Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $3,376.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00154271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00813005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00085033 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,945,409 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

