Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

CPIX stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

