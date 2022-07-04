CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 735 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

