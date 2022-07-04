CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,939 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,815 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,358. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

