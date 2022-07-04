CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,215,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,722 shares during the period.

SCHY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,778. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

