CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.33. 455,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,064. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

