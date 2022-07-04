CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 16,680 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 171.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 42,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

