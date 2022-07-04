CVA Family Office LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,065,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

SCHO stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $49.28. 60,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,857. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84.

