CVA Family Office LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,054,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,281,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.63. 701,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

