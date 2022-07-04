CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of UAN stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $97.93. 3,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $179.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average is $117.32.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.87 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%.
CVR Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
