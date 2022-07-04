CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,405,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 1,919,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,672.7 days.
CYAGF stock remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. CyberAgent has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About CyberAgent
