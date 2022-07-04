DAFI Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.13 Million (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $2.13 million and $229,998.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

About DAFI Protocol

DAFI is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,391,179 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

