Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,948 Shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,330,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDX traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $19.24. 1,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,502. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

