Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Takes $67,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.02. 30,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,510. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

