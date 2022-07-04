DAOstack Trading Up 40.8% Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $316,811.74 and approximately $425.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.94 or 1.00144508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00043493 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00025128 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

