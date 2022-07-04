Dash (DASH) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Dash has a market capitalization of $466.41 million and approximately $71.20 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $43.17 or 0.00218184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001074 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00434298 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,804,385 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

