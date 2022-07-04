Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Price Target Raised to €200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($210.64) to €200.00 ($212.77) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

OTCMKTS:DUAVF remained flat at $$153.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $97.16 and a 52-week high of $183.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.80 and its 200-day moving average is $146.01.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

