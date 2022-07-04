Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Price Target Raised to €200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($210.64) to €200.00 ($212.77) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

OTCMKTS:DUAVF remained flat at $$153.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $97.16 and a 52-week high of $183.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.80 and its 200-day moving average is $146.01.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.