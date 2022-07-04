DeepBrain Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $168,758.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $168,758.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix Global (PHB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Phoenix Token (PHX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonBall Coin (DBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Dhabi Coin (DBC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phoenix Protocol (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

