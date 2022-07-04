Degenerator Market Cap Reaches $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00218102 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001084 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00414847 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.