DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00300251 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000400 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.81 or 0.02158177 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006213 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

