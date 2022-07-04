Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €64.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($68.09) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($73.83) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

SHL traded down €0.36 ($0.38) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €48.13 ($51.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,858 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €43.20 ($45.96) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($71.98). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €51.77 and its 200-day moving average is €55.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

