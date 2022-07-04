Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €56.70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.20 ($67.23) to €56.70 ($60.32) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Post from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($75.53) to €50.50 ($53.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($69.15) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.74.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.4316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

