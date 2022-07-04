Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,833. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $131.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

