DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Short Interest Update

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 448,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Shares of DICE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. 17,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,343,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,941,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,841,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 159.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 649,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 399,104 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

